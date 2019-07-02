Retire your debt before you retire

Analysis: MAXWELL PHIRI

IT IS amazing that 60 percent of people who proceed on retirement retire with huge debts instead of full retirement package. This makes life after retirement more miserable, consequently producing street adults, popularly known as the John solye ubwali. We need to graduate and start producing the vibrant human retiree capital who can add value to the society during their retirement age.

Retirement is a memorable second path of life, which is supposed to be enjoyed to the extent that if an employer requests you to re-join the organisation, you should resist based on the fact that you have another restful life having worked for such a long time. In the event that you happen to accept to work after retirement, then the contract of employment should work to your advantage in terms of you dictating the terms of the contract of employment.

I have a friend who has served at a senior level with one of the reputable organisations and was happily retired but due to his expertise on the labour market, he was requested by another organisation to serve with them, though he resisted but at some point he accepted the offer on his terms of conditions, which amongst them was that he will be reporting from Monday to Wednesday every week. He strongly negotiated with the employer that Thursday and Friday are for his personal chores and the arrangement is working well.

The point I am trying to stress out is that money should not be everything you need after retirement. Therefore, an employer who is interested in your services after retirement must allow you to negotiate the terms of your contract of employment for a win-win situation. Otherwise, you will end up being worn out and retiring as a smiling retiree will be a far-farfetched dream. My major concern is that Nkhongole zilipiliwe (debts must be paid) seven years before retirement.

Of all the strategies that retirees can employ while arranging their finances for retirement, eliminating debt is among the most important. Almost all financial planners agree that carrying debt into retirement is a very dangerous move, one that can imperil your financial future.

But to someone already in retirement, the need to eliminate debt may appear to be insurmountable. Fortunately, there are a number of methods that retirees can use to eliminate or reduce the burden of their debt.

Debt is a major threat to retiree’s financial security. In retirement, your income is normally reduced to a fixed level, derived from social security, pensions, and other retirement savings that have been amassed over the years.

A fixed income means that you will not have more money tomorrow to pay off the debt than you do today. You will simply be paying more interest every month you carry the debt forward.

Furthermore, retirement income usually represents a reduction from the income you had while still working. Accordingly, debt that might have been manageable while you were still employed will become a proportionally larger cost, and may even become completely unmanageable, particularly if your debt is in the form of high-interest debt, such as negative amortisation loans.

In addition, many types of mortgages or debt have interest rates that adjust upwards automatically after a period. Retirees on fixed incomes are much less able to handle sudden increases in their interest rate, and can rapidly fall behind on their debt servicing payments, which in turn can increase their debt burden through fees and penalties. It is therefore very important to consider eliminating, altering, or reducing your debt, whether you are preparing for retirement or already retired.

If you are still working, you can alter your budget or delay your retirement to pay off the debt.

If you have already retired, it may seem like it’s too late to do anything about your debt. There are, however, a number of options available to retirees that can mean the difference between a secure retirement, and one under the shadow of unmanageable debt.

By far, the simplest and cheapest way to eliminate debt is to pay it down directly with existing savings. Obviously, this is not an option available to all retirees, but if you have the means to eliminate or even reduce your debt by simply paying it off, most financial professionals would suggest that you do so.

Paying off your balances now eliminates the interest payments that you would otherwise have to make over time, and can preserve your estate into the future. Should you be unable to completely or even partially mitigate your debt through direct payments, however, you might consider some other options.

If you already have an existing mortgage, then refinancing may be a solution. Refinancing your mortgage can possibly permit you to access home equity to pay off other more expensive debt. Refinancing may also reduce your interest rate and therefore the amount you have to pay each month on your mortgage. There are many dozens of different types of mortgage refinancing programmes available, some of which are available only to seniors or retirees.

Refinancing will not allow you to completely eliminate mortgage debt, but it may allow you to do away with other debt, reduce your interest rate, your monthly payments, or both.

Returning to work or finding a part- or full-time job could be a great way to eliminate your debt while preserving your retirement savings and other assets.

Finally, borrowing plays an essential role in financial planning, but it should be revisited before entering retirement, says Robert Westley, a certified public accountant and financial planner. According to Westley, “good” debt may be effectively used before retirement to build wealth over time. “Good debt is debt used to acquire assets that appreciate at a rate higher than the interest rate owed on the borrowed funds,” he says. An example is borrowing to buy a home.

The author is a seasoned retirement advisor.