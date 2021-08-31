Restore public image

DURING the swearing-in ceremony of the new service chiefs yesterday President Hakainde Hichilema made a resounding and timely call to new Police Inspector General Lemmy Kajoba to transform the image of the police service. The President said he expects a change of work culture in the police service. It is a bare fact that over the years the perception of the police service has been dented by unprofessionalism and corruption by some of its officers. More than once, the police have been rated among the most corrupt. Some men and women in uniform are known to have swift hands when it comes to receiving bribes. Some have been caught on camera demanding or collecting bribes from motorists at traffic check-points. It has been observed by members of the public that some of the traffic check-points and speed traps mounted by police officers are purely illegal fund-raising ventures. Some police officers have been known to take advantage of the traffic offenders to siphon bribes. Instead of booking these offenders to allow them to pay at designated places, they opt to get cash, which they pocket. These are common practices which cannot be defended and some members of the public who are accomplices to such practices bear witness. Some police officers have also been known for alcohol abuse. A number of videos have in the past found themselves on social media in which some men in uniform have been captured intoxicated. In some instances, some of these men in uniform have handled firearms while in a drunken stupor posing a serious danger to members of the public. There have been instances where police officers have been said to fire live bullets when the situation does not warrant so and in unfortunate situations lives have been lost and Government made to pay huge sums of money in compensation. Politicians and particularly those in opposition have always cried foul over the manner in which the police service enforces the Public Order Act. Police officers have also been associated with unlawful detentions where some individuals have been detained without conducting thorough investigations and for prolonged periods. The police have also been perceived to protect the rich and powerful in society at the expense of the poor masses. These are some of the perceived acts that have dented the police over the years. As a result there has been loss of respect and public confidence in the police service. This is why the head of State wants the new IG to change the image of the police service by restoring professionalism and public confidence in the service. As rightly noted by the head of State, instead of perceiving the police as an enemy, citizens should be brought to a place where they can trust that the police is there to protect them. Citizens should not run away from the police but run to the police whenever faced with a challenge. It is therefore hoped that the new IG will prioritise the call by the President to rebrand the police service into a highly professional, trusted and respected service. Despite the dented image of the Police Service, it is not true that every police officer is corrupt.

To change the image, there is need for the IG to deal with all the bad eggs that are denting the image of the service. There is need to instil discipline and ensure that bad behaviour is not rewarded but punished. This will also entail getting rid of those who refuse to reform. From the word ‘go’ the new IG must set standards which every man and woman in uniform must abide by, failure to which punitive measures must be enforced. Besides punitive measures, the IG will also do well to find ways of motivating the officers to foster good behaviour. This could be by improving the conditions of service. Men and women in uniform deserve to be appreciated for their service to the country. Improving their conditions of service is one way of doing so. This has potential to boost their morale towards work and their confidence levels.