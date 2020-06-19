Restore FJT dignity

NANCY SIAME

Lusaka

THE dignity of former President Frederick Chiluba should be restored by returning to his family the property which was grabbed when he was prosecuted on corruption allegations.

Dr Chiluba’s family and friends said this during his ninth memorial service at Embassy Park yesterday.

Former Vice-President Enoch Kavindele said Dr Chiluba was acquitted of corruption, but some of his properties are still being held by Government.

He said the corruption claims allegedly contributed to Dr Chiluba’s ill health.