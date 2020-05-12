Restaurants, casinos warned against serving beer

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

RESTAURANTS and casino operators who will turn their premises into bars and nightclubs will have their licences revoked, Minister of Local Government Charles Banda has warned.

Dr Banda said businesses that have been allowed to operate should do so in accordance with provisions of the licences they hold.

He said this yesterday after receiving a donation of K100,000 for the fight against COVID-19 from Zambian Breweries Plc.

On Friday, President Edgar Lungu relaxed restrictions on operations of restaurants, casinos, gymnasiums and cinemas subject to strict adherence to