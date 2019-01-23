Response to ‘Where is GL Carriers?’

Dear editor,

WE AT GL Carriers Ltd wish to advise that we have not abandoned our clients.

Due to the current weather conditions which have severely hindered the designated landfill as shown on other media platforms, our service schedules have been disturbed.

The heavy rainfall being experienced in Lusaka has caused the ground to become soft thereby making it difficult for vehicles to enter the landfill site to offload. Vehicles have been taking longer than usual to offload, in turn disrupting our routine schedule where clients are not being serviced on their normal days of collection.

Notices were sent out in December 2018 and from January 7, 2019 notifying the clients that we expect service delivery delays due to the natural weather conditions that hinder our service.

We ask for continued patience and cooperation from our valued clientele as we carry out our services under these circumstances that are beyond our control.

SHIREEN PARSONS

ADMINISTRATION – G.L. CARRIERS LIMITED