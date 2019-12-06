Respect Zambian judiciary – Kamba

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Lusaka Province secretary Kennedy Kamba has joined various stakeholders in condemning American Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote for allegedly interfering in internal affairs of the country.

Mr Foote has recently been in the news for criticising the Judiciary for jailing a homosexual couple for 15 years.

He further alleged that corrupt people are given lighter jail sentences or are not jailed at all