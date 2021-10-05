Respect teachers

TODAY we join teachers across the globe and Zambia in particular in commemorating World Teachers Day, which comes against a harrowing backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. Zambian teachers, like everybody else, have not been spared from the effects of coronavirus and they must be commended for remaining resolute and dedicated to their duty despite the challenges they faced since the disease broke out in March last year. We cannot forget the efforts many of them have made at individual level to continue imparting knowledge in the learners amidst lockdowns and restrictions imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19. School authorities went out of their way to ensure that the educators continued teaching online and through television education programmes. A number of teachers have died because of COVID-19 but it is encouraging that the disease has not dampened the spirit of teaching. The teaching profession is a noble one yet over the years it has received lukewarm support, especially for conditions of service. There have been complaints that some of them have been acting in their positions for over six years without promotion. Some teachers who were posted to rural schools have not received their rural hardship allowances. This combination of factors has led to lack of concentration among teachers, some of whom spent more time looking for money than teaching. Teachers deserve better conditions of service which will translate into good results for learners and generally ensure quality education. Those in rural areas should not be made to feel neglected because a discouraged teacher cannot prepare lessons well and concentrate at teaching. Government should ensure that teachers in rural areas are helped so that they do not walk long distances to the nearest town to receive their salaries at a bank.

The challenge most teachers face in accessing certain needs have resulted in divided attention for pupils especially for those in rural areas. Rural-based pupils, therefore, are likely to be disadvantaged in comparison to their colleagues in urban schools.

We urge provincial education boards to ensure that the plight of teachers in rural areas is addressed so that they do not spend more time travelling to the Boma to solve their personal problems. The provincial boards should also make sure that teachers in rural areas are protected from witchcraft as some of them shun being posted to these parts of the country. Equally, we would like to see improvement among teachers in urban areas by accommodating them within school precincts. The evidence of the work of a teacher is in every sector of the economy. Suffice to say that a teacher is the foundation of development. We also urge teachers to maintain good character because they are role models to every child in school. Teachers assume the role of parents in school and any departure from good behaviour is likely to distort children’s perception of life. World Teachers Day should serve as an opportunity for self-introspection among those teachers who have bad conduct in school. The teaching profession will not be respected if some teachers go in class drunk and have relationships with female pupils. There have been reports of teachers defiling young school girls under the guise of providing tuition at home during holidays or on weekends. This spirit should not be condoned going forward. We also implore parents to support the work of teachers by being there when needed especially when a child has a problem. Parents should not leave everything to teachers. We wish every teacher in the country happy World Teachers Day.