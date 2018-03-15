Respect Speaker decision

CHOMBA MUSIKA and PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini acted within his jurisdiction when he declared the Chilanga parliamentary seat vacant.

The President said Dr Matibini’s decision to declare the seat vacant should be respected by all politicians.

He was speaking to journalists at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport yesterday shortly after arriving from South Africa.