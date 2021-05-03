Respect Government, SDA members guided

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

AS Zambia begins a 100 days countdown to the August 12 general elections, Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) church members have been reminded that their allegiance is to the government of the day.

The SDA church in Zambia has a membership of over 1 million.

Kabwata SDA church public affairs and religious liberty department leader Alvera Lubinda says as elections approach, church members should promote peace by not engaging in delinquent activities.

“We are supposed to pay our allegiance to the ruling government. We are supposed to respect the government of the day in whatever way we can,” Ms Lubinda said on Saturday during a church service.

She implored church members to counsel youths in their homes on the need to avoid violence schemes