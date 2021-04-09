Respect election body

CATHERINE BWALYA

Choma

POLITICAL leaders should respect the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and give it space to operate freely as the country heads to the August 12 general elections, Minister

of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has said.And Reverend Sumaili says the coronavirus relief fund for churches is aimed at uplifting houses of worship

which were adversely affected by the pandemic to enable them to continue providing social services to the people.Speaking when she paid a courtesy

call on Southern Province Permanent Secretary Joyce Nsamba yesterday , Rev Sumaili said ECZ should be respected as an institution which has been given the mandate to superintend

over elections.“I want to emphasise that there are certain institutions that have been enshrined in our Constitution like the ECZ and we all have to respect them,”

she said.Rev Sumaili said political players should respect their opponents and give them space to