Resolve CBU impasse

THE stand-off between the unionised workers and management at the Copperbelt University must not be allowed to continue any longer without finding an amicable solution. The stand-off is counter-productive and will further derail the academic calendar if not resolved immediately. Unionised workers have abandoned work demanding for a salary increment but management says it currently has no capacity to meet the demand by workers. This has infuriated the workers, who have vowed not to return to work until their demands are met.

While we sympathise with the plight of workers who are demanding for an increment of salaries considering the high cost of living, it is illegal to resort to striking without exhausting the bargaining process. We believe that unionised workers are represented by leaders who are well versed in the laws that govern labour-related matters and industrial disputes in particular. While the Industrial and Labour Relations Act Cap 269 of the laws of Zambia provides for strike actions by aggrieved workers, this only applies where all procedures have been adhered to as set out in section 76. From the appeal by management, it is clear that the workers jumped the gun by opting for a strike before they could exhaust the laid-down procedures. Management has appealed to all unionised workers at the institution to resume work as the bargaining process has not been exhausted.

If indeed the bargaining process has not been exhausted, then it is irrational for workers to resort to striking regardless of how genuine their concerns are. There’s need for the two parties to dialogue and come up with a win-win solution to the impasse. Striking, though provided for as the last resort in labour disputes, is not a solution in itself. It actually comes with a lot of disadvantages. For instance, right now students and other stakeholders that the institution engages with are held hostage. They cannot access any services from the institution. Given that the academic year has been affected by COVID-19, the strike worsens the situation by taking away even the little time remaining for learning. Work stoppages rob the institution of productivity, thereby worsening the already weak financial position. The institution has stated that currently it has no capacity to award a salary increment but that talks with government are ongoing to lobby for a supplementary budget.

This shows that the institution is not sitting idly by but working to try and find solutions to the matters at hand.

While it is understandable that workers are also speaking from a point of view of the cost of living and challenges of meeting daily needs, the reality of the matter is that management can only give what they have.

It is good enough that management has been working to improve other conditions of service. It is also good that they are still working to source for more funding. Under the circumstances, we expect workers to be rational and give management more time to raise resources. This entails workers calling off the strike and getting back to the dialogue table. In as much as workers make demands, they must be cautious not to kill the animal that gives them milk. Beyond salaries of unionised workers, the university has so many other needs which require financing. The workers should also look at the bigger picture. On the other hand management must also be proactive in engaging workers on the challenges the institution is facing. They should not wait for workers to make demands for them to disclose the challenges the institution is facing. management should also be seen to read the times and understand the challenges their employees are going through. Where capacity allows, management should ensure that they address the plight of workers across all strata. As the situation stands at CBU, there’s no need for parties to call each other names. Let them get back to the dialogue table and come up with a win-win solution.