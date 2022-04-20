Resign on moral grounds, North-West UPND youths urge DPP

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) youths in North-Western Province have urged Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lillian Siyuni to resign on moral grounds.

UPND provincial youth chairperson Bruce Kanema said in an interview that the fight against corruption the new dawn administration is pursuing cannot be achieved if Ms Siyuni continues holding office as DPP.

Mr Kanema said Zambia has seen a number of cases which were before courts “dying a natural death” when Zambians were supposed to benefit from the recovery of public resources allegedly stolen during the Patriotic Front (PF) government.

His remarks came in the wake of leaked correspondence from Ms Siyuni to Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) director general Mary Chirwa.

In the correspondence, Ms Siyuni was displeased about the decision by DEC to re-arrest former Konkola Copper Mines provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu after she entered a nolle prosequi in his theft case last week.

Mr Kanema said UPND youths will not allow the DPP’s office to continue protecting people who allegedly plundered national resources during the previous administration.

He said the PF government appointed people to strategic positions, including to the office of the DPP, so that leaders could be protected from any form of prosecution.

“Zambia is bigger than the office of the DPP and we do not want UPND youths to go to the streets to protest for her to step down,” Mr Kanema said.

He said UPND youths respect people appointed to various public offices but that they will not tolerate anyone reversing the gains made in fighting corruption by the new dawn administration.

Mr Kanema urged Government to find a systematic way of removing Ms Siyuni from office if she does not resign on her own.

“She does not mean well to the Zambian people because she is shielding criminals who plundered resources for this country,” he said.

Mr Kanema urged party youths countrywide to unite and speak with one voice to ensure that Ms Siyuni is removed from office.

On Tuesday, UPND Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta also called for the resignation of Ms Siyuni as DPP because of the manner she handled the case involving Mr Lungu.