Residents riot over alleged witchcraft confession

PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Ndola

UNKNOWN people have destroyed properties, among them four houses, belonging to a 58-year-old woman after she confessed in the Chipulukusu Local Court of practising witchcraft.

It is alleged that Grace Chimundu, on an unknown date, was accused of bewitching the children of her friend, Grace

Mushimwa.

Mrs Chimundu then filed a claim in the Chipulukusu Local Court suing for defamation of character.

And when the case came up on Friday for hearing, Ms Chimundu allegedly made some confession in court that she was a witch and that she practised witchcraft together with Ms Mushimwa.

The court heard that the two women allegedly promised to kill each other’s children but when the turn for Ms Chimundu came, she refused to kill her children. CLICK TO READ MORE