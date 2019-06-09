Residents choose the dead over the living

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Mufulira

RESIDENTS of Mufulira’s Zimba have asked Kankoyo Member of Parliament Brian Mushimba to build them a mortuary and not a maternity clinic as they are forced to sleep with corpses in houses due to lack of the facility in the area.

The residents of Luansobe ward say some bereaved families carry bodies of the dead on bicycles to the nearest clinic, which is 14 kilometres away.