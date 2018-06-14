Residents block road to settle dust

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Ndola

NDEKE township residents yesterday blocked Chiwala Road leading to the industrial hub of Ndola to press Government to tar it because of health risks people face from dust emanating from the gravel mainly serviced by trucks.Chiwala Road leads to Dangote Cement Limited, Handyman’s Paradise Lime and Quarry, Lafarge Zambia, Ndola Lime Company, Neelkanth Lime Company and Zambezi Portland Cement.

Heavy-duty trucks almost constantly use the road and raise plumes of fine dust which drift into houses.