Resident docs boss fired

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

FOLLOWING a week-long go-slow by Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) members, their president, Brian Sampa, has been dismissed from the civil service. Dr Sampa, who is based at Chitokoloki Mission Hospital in Zambezi, has been relieved of his duties for allegedly absenting himself from work for more than 10 consecutive working days. This is according to a dismissal letter by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Emmanuel Ngulube dated June 1, 2021 and addressed to Dr Sampa. Over a week ago, Dr Sampa directed RDAZ members countrywide to go on go-slow demanding payment of salary arrears, gratuity and settling-in allowances accrued from 2015. Last Wednesday, Public Service Management Division Permanent Secretary Boniface Chimbwali said Government would start firing doctors who were on go-slow because they were putting people's lives at risk. On Sunday, President Edgar Lungu said health personnel should not use patients as bargaining tools when aggrieved. The head of State said there are channels of