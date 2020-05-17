Reserve cop found dead

CHRISTINE CHIHAME

Lusaka

A RESERVE police officer at Ngwerere Police Station who was reported missing has been found dead in Lusaka.

Nathan Mhango went missing on Tuesday and was last seen driving a Toyota Corolla registration number ALR 1250.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the death in a statement yesterday.

This was after police received a report of a missing person from Joyce Phiri, of Kingston area in Zani Muone, that her

husband went missing on the material day.

The victim’s motor vehicle was found abandoned in Kabwe after being involved in an accident,” Ms Katongo said. CLICK TO READ MORE