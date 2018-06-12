Researchers push for massive cassava production

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

ZAMBIA Research Institute (ZARI) has embarked on a pilot project to promote cassava mechanisation among local farmers to enhance national food security.

ZARI chief agriculture research officer Crisanty Chama said in an interview that cassava is a high value crop with enormous potential to earn the country foreign exchange if grown on a larger scale.

Mr Chama said the mechanisation project is also aimed at encouraging value addition to cassava.

“We are doing a pilot project on cassava mechanisation where the planting and harvesting is mechanised and this has drastically reduced the working time especially for the women involved in growing the tuber,” he said.

He said cassava needs to be promoted because some mining companies, especially in North-Western Province, have started using starch derived from crops such as cassava, in their