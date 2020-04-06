Research on COVID-19 vaccine way to go

THAT the National Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research (NISIR) and University of Zambia (UNZA) are doing a research to help find a vaccine for coronavirus is indeed good news as it brings hope to the seemingly helpless situation.

It is much more heartening that science and medical experts in the country are not sitting idly by and waiting for the Western world to provide all the solutions to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

This demonstrates a high level of assertiveness and awareness that just as much as the country is affected by the pandemic, it can also be part of the solution.

It also shows that the country is delineating itself from African dependency mentality where some would rather fold arms and wait for help from the Western world.

Moreover the pandemic has affected everyone and countries that seem to be in more advantageous positions are equally devastated and it is only expected that their first priority are their citizens before they can assign help elsewhere.

It is, therefore, prudent for all countries to start working within their means to contribute to efforts aimed at finding solutions to the scourge.

Moreover, just because COVID-19 pandemic originated from Wuhan, China, does not mean that even the solution should wholly come from there.

The vaccine and cure for COVID-19 can come from any part of the world, including Zambia.

Needless to say, this is the time when all scientists across the globe need to work together in search of a vaccine and cure against the coronavirus.

We believe Zambia, through its experts, can contribute to finding solutions to the current pandemic. We know that the country has exported a lot of experts in different fields, including science and medicine.

COVID-19 comes as a wake-up call to all our scientists to be abreast of research and use their knowledge and skills to provide solutions to the current pandemic.

We therefore believe the step taken by NISIR and UNZA is in the right direction and we hope that it yields positive results.

The country and the rest of the world are impatient and look forward to life being restored to its normal order. However, this is only possible if COVID-19 is put under control by way of vaccine and cure.

COVID-19 is the most devastating crisis of our time which has left the entire world shaken.

The most horrifying and unsettling aspect of COVID-19 is the devastating impact on all facets of life and yet there is no known cure and vaccine. The best researchers from different parts of the world are busy in laboratories trying to come up with vaccines and possible cure.

It is also worrying that there has been scanty and, in some instances, conflicting information on what this COVID-19 really is, how it is spread and its tenacity.

As a result, there has been a lot of groping in the dark in trying to find ways of preventing and curing the disease.

The need to unravel the paradox around COVID-19 through research cannot be overemphasised.

It is good that Government has created a strategic fund specifically for coronavirus research under the K57 million contingency fund.

As rightly noted by Minister of Higher Education Dr Brian Mushimba, the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic requires everyone across the globe to put their heads together to eradicate it. All scientists must be on board.

It is much more worrying that developed countries like the United Kingdom are overwhelmed to the extent that they cannot provide enough ventilators for COVID-19 patients. Two days ago over 800 people died from coronavirus in the UK alone. The United States is also experiencing a wave of deaths never witnessed before.

While it is good that Zambian scientists are working to find a vaccine for coronavirus, the best for now still remains for Zambians to prevent slipping into a full-blown crisis.

This means that everyone must strictly adhere to the regulations given by medical experts both locally and internationally.

People need to self-quarantine and avoid unnecessary travel. There is also need to observe high levels of hygiene by constantly sanitising. People will also do well to avoid any crowded places and observe social distancing. This is the best vaccine that can be applied for now.

The battle against coronavirus will only be won if everyone at individual, community and national level heeds the regulations provided.

This is just for a while. There is nothing permanent; like other pandemics seen before, COVID-19 too will come to pass. But for now, everyone must do their part to prevent further spread of the disease.