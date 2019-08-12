Rescuing miners in emergencies

BRIAN MALAMA, Livingstone

AT EXACTLY 01:30 hours, a team of eight men tether together, moving carefully along the narrow passage into the bowels of the Victoria Falls Hydro Power Station to restore an air ventilator, which had just collapsed.

Mine rescue team members, known as the Brigades Men, receive adequate briefing on the accident and are given a sketch map to find their way using an escape route to execute their operation within a limited time to save the lives of men underground.

In one of the most highly technical scenarios, the Brigades Men were tasked to investigate sudden smoke and respond to the emergency in a bid to avoid extensive damage to the Zesco turbines.

Each brigade member wears an artificial oxygen apparatus, providing fresh air in the confined space. The light is dim, but battery-powered headlights on the team's helmets make things a little clearer.