PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka and ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Mongu

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) Mongu Central Member of Parliament Mwilola Imakando has been arrested for allegedly damaging a house at Mawawa Primary School in Kaande Ward.

Dr Imakando has been charged with malicious damage to property and will appear in court soon.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/