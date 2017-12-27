Repositioning ZAF

Analysis: ERIC CHIMESE

WE AS Zambia Air Force (ZAF) made every effort to ensure that we carried out our given roles towards the defence of this country.

The year 2017 was a fairly good year regarding the fulfilment of our responsibilities. In carrying out our tasks, we made sure that flight safety was central to all our air operations.

During the year 2017, ZAF made tremendous efforts towards the provision of quality and affordable air transport to the government and the general public as part of our assigned national task.

We acknowledge that this is not an easy challenge as we continued to face serious problems to do with the poor state of landing surfaces or indeed runways.

We are confident that we will receive support from Government, through the Road Development Agency (RDA) and the Ministry of Transport and Communications, in paving or tarring most of the runways and air fields in most of the far-flung areas of our great nation.

The poor state of the runways around the country have continued to negatively affect the durability of most of our aircraft components in terms of their stress resistance.

This is due to high vibrations experienced during take-offs and landing at these rough surfaces. We are glad that these facilities have started receiving attention.

The year 2017 recorded a significant reduction in the number of air space violations. However, we have observed a substantial increase in the unauthorised use of drones by the general public for various purposes.

We would like to inform the general public that it is a requirement by law to have their drones registered with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and that any person operating a drone must obtain authority from ZAF and CAA. In addition, the drones must be certified and should be flown only by qualified operators.

Drones pose a very serious danger to all manned aircraft, especially during take-offs and landings and low altitude flying periods. Ingestion of a drone into an aircraft engine or mere collision between a fast-moving aircraft and a drone can result in catastrophic consequences.

We are, therefore, appealing to the general public to register all their drones with the CAA and ZAF.

We further appeal to the general public that they should at all times obtain authority to fly these drones.

PENDING UN DEPLOYMENT

In addition to ensuring our mission readiness in 2017, we continued to train our units to be mission-ready for pending deployment in the United Nations (UN) peace-keeping missions.

This training has been undertaken through the UN-approved training agencies and allied ground and sister air forces.

However, we are awaiting UN formalities and procedures to finally deploy the first-ever ZAF aviation unit into the UN mission.

INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT

Away from air operations and flying, ZAF is actively pursuing innovative ways of improving our infrastructure capacity around our air force bases.

In this vein, we have embarked on numerous infrastructure development projects.

Top on the list of infrastructure development projects is the public-private partnership (PPP) initiative in the Twin Palm area. It was launched by President Lungu in 2015.

This PPP project has fully taken off. We are doing it with our strategic partners trading under the business name Kingsland City.

This project is the first of its kind planned to create a totally new and modern self-contained district within the city of Lusaka.

We encourage everyone to be part of it by supporting us.

We shall soon allow the general public to physically view the project. So far, over 200 housing units are undergoing construction in addition to a number of support facilities being constructed. In the first half of 2018, construction of shopping malls and office facilities will commence.

This PPP initiative will be replicated in Mumbwa, Livingstone and Samora Air Force bases. We believe that this concept will greatly improve the lives of our service men and women and the general public.

We are alive to the fact that the government resource envelop is limited and it is for this reason that we are seeking alternative financing options available out there.

I would like to acknowledge and thank Government for the efforts being made towards the resurfacing, extension and rehabilitation of City Airport runway in Longacres.

We would like to thank the government for tarring roads in two of our major air bases, namely Lusaka Air Force Base at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and Mount Eugenia Air Force Base in Lusaka West.

We want to further thank Government for establishing an ultra-modern flying centre of excellence at Livingstone Air Force Base where we will be training up to operational level, all our fighter pilots, fixed wing transport pilots and helicopter pilots, including many other professionals within the aviation industry both civil and military.

Many thanks to Government for the simulator training facility commissioned earlier this year at Lusaka Air Force base and the helicopter simulator centre yet to be commissioned, which will significantly reduce our cost of flying.

I would like to commend ZAF officers for the good performance in the year 2017.

I now order you to work even harder in the year 2018 and beyond in order for us to achieve our 2018 objectives.

As senior leaders of ZAF, you are required to challenge and interrogate the norms that have all these years guided our decisions and actions. If you do not challenge these possibly archaic and stale norms, ZAF will struggle to move forward in order to remain relevant to the needs of our country.

Apart from simply thinking outside the box, you are expected to provide quality leadership to the men and women in your respective departments, commands, formations, stations and units.

The personnel out there need your leadership. As your air force commander, I will continue to provide you with the necessary strategic guidance or indeed direction consistent with our roles and as guided by the Defence Act, the Ministry of Defence and the Commander-in-Chief of the defence force.

I would like to remind you that the oath of allegiance you took when you were appointed as officers in the defence force some years ago remains valid and binding.

Consequently, as we end the year 2017 and begin 2018 in the next few days, we hereby rededicate ourselves to defending our nation as given in the Constitution and in the Defence Act.

The author is Zambia Air Force commander.