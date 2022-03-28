Repositioning of agro, livestock value chains key

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

HEIFER International Zambia director Argent Chuula says there is need to prioritise the repositioning of agriculture and livestock value chains to enable deeper and meaningful impact to the intended beneficiaries.

And Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Permanent Secretary Annie Songolo said effective and sustainable development of value chains largely depend on building synergies of various stakeholders and beneficiaries on identified value chains.

During a meeting on agricultural value chain prioritisation with collaborating partners on Thursday, Dr Chuula said part of prioritisation should be transitioning from short-term interventions to long-term tailored programming.

“Starting 2022, Heifer will start implementing signature programmes focused on scale, permanence of impact and partnership in order to enable more families to close the living income gap.

"This will enable us to reposition ourselves for a greater and deeper impact of our interventions to the people that we