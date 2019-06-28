News

Reports of Avic taking over KCM baseless – Musukwa

June 28, 2019
1 Min Read
RICHARD Musukwa.

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka and NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe
GOVERNMENT has described as baseless reports that it has engaged Avic International to take over Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) as a way of paying the debt it has contracted with the company.
Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Richard Musukwa said this in Parliament yesterday after presenting a ministerial statement on the state of KCM.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

