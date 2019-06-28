Reports of Avic taking over KCM baseless – Musukwa

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka and NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

GOVERNMENT has described as baseless reports that it has engaged Avic International to take over Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) as a way of paying the debt it has contracted with the company.

Minister of Mines and Mineral Development Richard Musukwa said this in Parliament yesterday after presenting a ministerial statement on the state of KCM.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/