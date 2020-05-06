Report acts of violence

SPEAK OUT ON VIOLENCE with DORIS KASOTE

LOOKING at the statistics on gender-based violence (GBV) recorded in the first quarter of 2020, there is a slight decrease compared to the first quarter in 2019.

According to a statement issued by Zambia Police public relations officer Esther Katongo, police recorded 5,040 cases of GBV countrywide in 2020 compared to 5,584 recorded in the previous year. This shows a decrease by 544 cases, translating to 10.8 percent.

On the forms of GBV recorded during the period under review, a total of 2,167 cases related to physical violence were reported countrywide, translating to 42.9 percent, 1,858 cases of economic violence translating to 16.7 percent. Sexual violence accounted for 630 cases, translating to 11.3 percent, while emotional violence accounted for a total of 202 cases, translating to 3.6 percent.

Further, police recorded a total number of 633 cases of child defilement, representing 12.5 percent of the reported cases, out of 630 were girls, while three are boys, compared to the 2019 first quarter statistics in which 495 cases were recorded, translating to 8.9 percent. However, in 2019, all victims were girls.

Lusaka Province recorded the highest GBV cases at 1,760, translating to 35 percent, followed by Copperbelt with 873 GBV cases, translating to 17.3 percent. Northern Province recorded the lowest GBV cases at 109 cases, translating to 2.2 percent.

From the above reports, the different forms of violence are physical and economic. It is unfortunate that people have continued to resort to violence to solve their differences.

What is worth noting is that, despite the decrease, more needs to be done to ensure that the vice is completely eradicated. To achieve the fight, it requires everyone’s concerted effort.

Meanwhile, panellists that featured on a programme on one of the international news channels brought out concerns of cases of GBV increasing in the midst of lockdowns in some parts of the world.

What got my attention were the concerns raised by the different panellists on how the lockdown has contributed to some women being abused, but they suffer in silence in the confines of their homes. The victims fear to go out and report the cases of abuse, and these women have attributed the problem to the lockdown.

It is important to reach out to such women and encourage them to report cases of violence despite the current environment that has led to some countries going on either partial or total lockdown.

As I stated last week, during this period of COVID-19, families need to bond as opposed to exhibiting tendencies of violence. Being confined could be frustrating, but instead of people taking out their frustrations through breaking up families, they need to build on their family bonds.

