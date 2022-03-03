Replicate lanes for bicycles, tips Swedish envoy

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE Zambian government should consider building dedicated lanes for bicycles to preserve the environment because vehicles contribute to pollution of the environment.

Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Anna Hultgard says Government should consider replicating dedicated lanes for bicycles like it has been done in Chipata district to encourage more citizens to use them.

Ms Hultgard said this yesterday at a press briefing on the launch of the new Go-Green campaign.

Through the campaign, the Swedish Embassy in Zambia will aim to strengthen its focus on climate change and environment for 2022,

“I don’t own a car back home in Sweden. I ride a bicycle because it is sustainable. It does not pollute the environment and I urge the Zambian government to emulate Chipata City where there are dedicated lanes CLICK TO READ MORE