Replicas oust Pivoty

ROBINSON KUNDA and DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

WHILE most convicted people run to the appeals bodies to seek relief, it is not the case with disqualified Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice presidential aspiring candidate Pivoty Simwanza, who has instead been lumped with more cases by the appeals committee.

Simwanza is today expected to seek the intervention of the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) as he continues to fight the ruling of both the ethics and the appeals committees.

Initially, the FAZ electoral committee had ruled that the Ndola businessman was not eligible to contest the elections for being in possession and CLICK TO READ MORE