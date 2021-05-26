Repairs to improve cancer treatment

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TO MAKE the Cancer Diseases Hospital (CDH) more effective, Government has released K15 million for repairing the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine and computerised tomography (CT) scan at the institution.

CDH senior medical superintendent Lewis Banda said in an interview that other machines to be repaired are the linear accelerator and cobalt-60 which have been dysfunctional “for some time”.

The machines, which are used for radiotherapy treatment in cancer patients, are being fixed at a cost of US$27,000.

Dr Banda said the K15 million was given to CDH last week and the procurement process has started.

"We have this money in our bank account and we are grateful to Government for fulfilling its promise of giving us the