Renard tries to soothe

STEPHEN PHIRI

Lusaka

WHETHER it will be enough to placate Zambian fans or not, Herve Renard’s explanation for leaving out a single Zambian among the best 11 that he has coached on the continent seems plausible.

The Frenchman says the best 11 he selected in an Instagram conversation with Ghanaian journalist Juliet Bawuah last week was based on the individual brilliance of players in the countries he has tutored.

Renard had seven Ghanaians and two each for Ivory Coast and Morocco in his best 11.

He named Ghanaian Richard Kingston as his best goalkeeper, with Moroccans Medi Benatia and Achraf Hakim as the wingbacks, while Ivorian Kolo Toure and John Mensah of Ghana were paired in central defence.

In midfield, Renard, who won the Africa Cup of Nations title with Zambia in 2012, selected Yaya Toure of Ivory Coast, former Chelsea Ghanaian star Michael Essien and Ivorian Siaka Tiene.