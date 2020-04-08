‘Removing vulnerable from streets a plus’

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

AN ORGANISATION called Blessed and Humble has commended Government for its decision to remove children and people with disabilities from the streets.

Organisation public relations officer Francis Chipalo said the decision to move these two groups should be supported by all stakeholders.

“We have to safeguard the lives of physically-challenged people and put them in places where they can have access to facilities which can be of benefit to them,” he said.

Mr Chipalo also said children who will be taken to safe houses should have basic necessities and those with disabilities must be put in facilities that fit their physical conditions.

He said people with disabilities must be given special care instead of the prevailing situation where in some communities they are neglected by families and CLICK TO READ MORE