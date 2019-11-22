Remove inter-connectivity barrier, mobile providers told

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

MOBILE network operators have been directed to remove inter-connectivity barrier by opening up circuits and increasing capacity to allow the free flow of communication across networks.

Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya has directed the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) to review the cost of inter-connect tariffs, which are currently prohibitive to mobile subscribers and users to own one subscriber identity module (SIM) card.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/