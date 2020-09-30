Removal of duty on raw skin cheers croc farmers

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE removal of 10 percent duty on raw crocodile skin will unlock opportunities in the sector, which is expected to record an increase in exports to 28,600 this year from 22,900 last year, the Zambia Crocodile Farmers Association (ZaCFA) has said.

In his 2021 national budget presentation last Friday, Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu announced the complete removal of export duty on raw crocodile skin as part of measures to support the economy amid the global COVID-19.

ZaCFA spokesperson Bill Thomas said industry players have a long way to go to achieve results of previous years.

Mr Thomas, who is also Kalimba Farms chairman, said any tax imposed on a primary producer defeats the objective of creating employment and earning foreign exchange for a country, especially when there are no