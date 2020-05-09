Reminiscing my days at Zambia Daily Mail

MOSES WALUBITA, Lusaka

TODAY I pay tribute to the crack squads who produced thought-provoking sports and feature stories in Zambia Daily Mail during the period I served as their editor on this paper. I also look at the sports personalities that made people “glued” to the Mail’s sports pages in those bygone days. In all, I served the Zambia Daily Mail for over 20 years.

I feel it is fitting to say “thank you!” to the many scribes, both living and departed, who helped the Zambia Daily Mail be what it is today. Some of them are holding influential positions at home and abroad.

Across the Atlantic Ocean, I had the opportunity to serve as First Secretary (Press and Public Relations) at Zambia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, United States of America.

During that tour of duty, I was elected as Vice-Chairman of the United Nations Committee on Information for the 2011/2012 term. There were three other vice-chairmen. What a rare honour and an enriching experience it was for this former Zambia Daily Mail Sports and Features Editor.

On sports desk in particular, I recall the running battles we had during editorial meetings and the scrambles by reporters for typewriters in order to beat the deadlines! This was long before computers and cell phones came on the scene.

For example, I was against diary ideas such as “checks with the Football Association of Zambia”, among others, because these did not provide guarantees for SCOOPS, which was a dreaded word for reporters at the time.

This was during the era I had taken over from legendary Sports Editor James Mwambazi, whose deputy was Wellington Kalwisha. These were my mentors in sporting reporting.

James Mwambazi had succeeded Arthur Yoyo, another veteran journalist who went on to become President Levy Mwanawasa’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations and permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services. Unfortunately, all the three are no more, and may their souls rest in eternal peace.

The following were the crack squads during my tenure:

Features desk – Barbara Lopi, Gordon Mwangala (Chief Reporter), Wanga Saili, Paradas Sakala, Newton Sibanda and Maurice Tembo, who was a renowned playwright and actor.

At the time, Patches Lwenje, Prodah Kumoyo, Nedson Sichula, Charles Mushitu, Charles Kachikoti, Vernacious Mwansa and Beenwell Mwale, among others, had long left.

Maurice Tembo was a member of the famous Zambia National Service drama group ZANASE, which had the likes of ‘Mr Sauzande’ (Danny Kanengoki), Greg Lungu and ‘Maximo’ (Chanda Mwale).

Prominent artist Roy Kausa ran the arts column while Felix Nyambe, a librarian with a passion for music, ran the music column.

Sports desk – Dorothy Chishiba (Chief Reporter), Nebat Mbewe, Macpherson Muyumba, Davies Lwanga, Gerald Mwale, Lweendo Hamusankwa, Goliath Mungonge and Diana Zulu.

Jay Mwamba, Oliver Kanene, Mathew Zulu, Vivien Banda, Muleya Mwananyanda, Shapi Siachinda, Chali Kabangafyela and Alick Musonda.

Chapadongo Lungu, Benedict Tembo, Juliet Kaira Chibuta, Henry Mwale, Daisy Chifunda Rubingo and Dingi Chirwa.

The rest were Davy Sakala, Robert Sifuniso, Charles Mubambe, Kampata Banda, John Mukela, Charles Katongo and Sam Mujuda.

The teams provided firepower and dug gold in Zambia’s print media journalism.

Photographers: Betwinson Mulenga, Ben Kapwasha, Peter Mumba, Charles Mumba, Oswell Chimavu, Peter Chanda, Brian Malama and Eddie Mwanaleza.

At the time, Zambia Daily Mail sports and features desks had contributors like Daniel Kaoma, Kinny Ntambale (soccer), Haroon Ghumra (cricket) and Desi McVeigh (bowling).

Patrick Chibuta, Mwembe Kaona (basketball); Wam Kwaleyela, Grace Kasungami, Dorcas Chileshe, Sally Namutowe, Nawa Mutumweno and Diane Kayumba (features), among others.

Sometimes Zambia Daily Mail brought in the “A” team from Sunday Mail, which is a sister paper, to add extra firepower.

Sunday Mail had Patrick Nkama (editor), Nebat Mbewe (chief reporter) and Gershom Ndhlovu (senior reporter).

Sunday Mail had columnists who included Geoff Zulu, who ran the “Between the Lines”, and veteran journalist and media consultant Philip Chirwa, who ran popular columns such as “This Life”, “From the Archives” and “Notable Trials of Yesteryear”.

Philip Chirwa was one of my predecessors as Features Editor on the Zambia Daily Mail, although he also later served as News Editor, Syndication Editor and Senior Editor (research and business).

He is best known for the manner he covered court cases in the late 1970s and 1980s which later won him an award as best news reporter of the year 1978.

Nebat Mbewe is Zambia Daily Mail’s current managing director and Chapadongo Lungu is serving as his deputy. Both men were imported from the sports desk.

The rest of Sunday Mail “A” team comprised Isaac Chipampe, currently presidential Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations; Doris Kasote, Nigel Mulenga, Ndubi Mvula and Kelvin Chongo, among others.

This was the era when sports disciplines were doing well in Zambia. These were the years when the Independence Stadium in Lusaka was filled to capacity when Lottie Mwale was fighting at home. This was long before the Heroes Stadium was built.

Lottie Mwale remains the only Zambian boxer to have fought for the World Boxing Council (WBC) title. In 1980, he lost to Mathew Saad Muhammad in San Diego via a 4th round knockout in the United States of America.

A year later, Lottie Mwale was back in the United States of America where again he lost at the hands of Eddie Mustafa Muhammad in the 4th round in Las Vegas. I had an opportunity to interview Mustafa Muhammad in New York during my tour of duty as a diplomat in the United States of America.

Lottie Mwale won the Commonwealth, Africa light-heavyweight and World Boxing Council (WBC) international titles.

For the Commonwealth belt, he beat then holder Gary Summerhays of Canada and went on to dethrone African champion Bagayuko Sounkalo.

Lottie Mwale had ring nicknames of Gunduzani (shake it) and Kaingo, a Nyanja word for leopard. He is buried at Leopards Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Lusaka.

When Bagayuko Sounkalo landed in Lusaka, he declared that the sun would not rise in Bamako, the Malian capital, if he lost to Lottie. His comment shook Zambian boxing fans, who trooped in thousands to the Independence Stadium and the famous Humanism Hill near the stadium.

As Lottie Mwale was exiting the international stage, 23-year-old Samuel Matete was winning the World 400m hurdles in Tokyo, Japan, in 1991. This was the first time that an African athlete had won the event.

Samuel Matete’s best time was 47.10 seconds achieved in Zurich, Switzerland. In Tokyo, he clocked 47.64 seconds after beating runner-up Winthrop Graham (Jamaica).

Samuel Matete won the World Cup in 1992, 1994 and 1998. He won a Commonwealth Games gold medal in Vancouver, Canada, in 1994, which was Zambia’s second gold in 20 years after Lottie’s gold at the 1974 Christchurch Commonwealth Games in New Zealand. I had the opportunity to cover the 1994 Commonwealth Games.

This was the era when boxer Keith ‘Spinks’ (Green Buffaloes ABC) won a silver medal at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games in the United States of America and Kalusha Bwalya scooped the Africa Footballer of the Year award.