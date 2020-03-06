Reminiscing Cold Storage

LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

COLD Storage is one of the many residential areas in Livingstone that came into existence to accommodate workers of parastatals, all of them now defunct, save for Zambia Railways Limited.

According to the Livingstone City Council (LCC), Cold Storage Township sits on 31 hectares of land.

The area is among the seven townships under Zambezi ward represented by councillor Robert Wandila.

The last census conducted in 2010 indicates that Zambezi ward has the largest population of 16,098 people.

Mr Wandila said the community was established to accommodate Zambia Cold Storage (ZCS) employees in Livingstone.

He said ZCS was a parastatal company which had its presence in several parts of Zambia.

A parastatal, also known as a state-owned enterprise, is defined as a business enterprise where the government or state has significant control through full, majority or significant minority ownership.