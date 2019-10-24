Reminiscing 55-yr-old journey

Analysis: EMELDA MUSONDA

TODAY, October 24, marks exactly 55 years since the country attained independence from the British colonial rule.

During the colonial rule, Zambians were slaves in their own country generally depending on the morsels falling from the white man’s table.

The colonial masters were in charge of all aspects of life. They controlled political, economic, legal and social systems of the country, among others.

During this time, Zambians had no say over their affairs because the colonial masters made all the important decisions and of course to favour their selfish interests.

Zambians, for instance, were deprived of economic empowerment by relegating them to low-class jobs such as labourers, maids, drivers, among others.