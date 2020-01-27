Remembering Simon Kapwepwe 4 decades later

TENTANI MWANZAH, Lusaka

SUNDAY, January 26, 2020, marked exactly 40 years since the iconic liberation fighter, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, ceased to be counted among the living. He was a phenomenal larger-than-life figure in Zambian politics whose persona grew to heroic and mythical proportions.

Few would have doubted the sentiments expressed by his loyal right-hand man, Alfred Musonda Chambeshi, that Kapwepwe ‘‘was a man whom this country may never again produce for many years to come ‘‘.

An accomplished orator in his own right, Chambeshi was addressing a solemn gathering at Lusaka’s Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross at a memorial service for those who did not have a chance to travel to Chinsali for burial.

He let it be known that he was among those ''who mourn Kapwepwe so bitterly''. Further, ''as far as the experiences of the independence struggle was concerned, Kapwepwe was some kind of Moses. As far as traditional values, political morality and