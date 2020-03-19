Remembering Kalombo Mwansa

Obituary:

FRANCIS LUNGU and MARGARET CHISANGA, Lusaka

‘WHEN great trees fall, rocks on distant hills shudder, lions hunker down in tall grasses, and even elephants lumber for safety,” reads the first stanza from Maya Angelou’s poem ‘When great trees fall’.

She must have been writing with men like Kalombo Mwansa in mind, whose sudden death in the early hours of Sunday, March 15 sparked emotional tributes not just from men in the corridors of power, but even from caretakers working on unfinished plots in the quiet tarred roads of the New Kasama neighbourhood, the place he called home.

From the academia to politics, Dr Mwansa, who was a professor, left a lasting impression on the souls of those who rubbed shoulders with him.

“Sitting there as his body lay on the hospital bed, it took some minutes to sink in that such a gentle and decent human being had left this world. This man was a great asset to the nation, but not only that, he was a personal friend whose loyalty and trust had left me thinking of him not just as a friend, but as a brother,” Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu said in an interview at the house of mourning.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/