Remembering iconic Sarah Sayifwanda

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

AS described by many of her former workmates and friends, outstanding of attributes of the former Minister of Gender Sarah Sayifwanda is that she was a leader of rare substance.

It is no doubt that the people of Zambezi East, where she served as member of Parliament (MP), and Zambia as a whole were privileged to have her as MP, minister and representative to the African Union (AU).

Ms Sayifwanda joined politics in 2005 as a member of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) and won the Zambezi East parliamentary seat in 2006 under the leadership of President Levy Mwanawasa.

Under the Mwanawasa regime, Ms Sayifwanda served as Minister of Gender, Transport and Communication and Agriculture respectively.

She was reappointed Minister of Gender under President Rupiah Banda’s administration, Ms Sayifwanda served in the ministerial position for a period of 10 years, from 2006 to 2016.

Ms Sayifwanda was assigned to sit on the Pan-African Parliament together with former Minister of National Development Planning Lucky Mulusa, Pemba MP Mutinta Mazoka, former Kanchibiya MP Davis Mwango, former Lubansenshi MP Patrick Mucheleka, and former Kabushi lawmaker Dorothy Kazunga

“We represented Zambia at the Pan African Parliament-meaning that Ms Sayifwanda moved from national level to the African continent level where she executed her work very well, especially pushing forward the rights of women and the girlchild. She also represented Zambia at the AU from time to time in Ethiopia,” Mr Mulusa said.

As a leader in the opposition, Ms Sayifwanda spoke for the voiceless and one such campaign she did not relent on was the