Remembering Charity Chola Munthali: A woman extraordinaire

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

AMONG her peers, she was known as a hustler, a counsellor, a sister’s keeper, mentor, an outstanding and passionate gender equality advocate. Zambia has lost a national asset that was selfless in advocating gender equality and entrepreneurship. Charity Chola Munthali, 52, who died on Saturday after collapsing at her home in Lusaka, has left an indelible mark in the lives of the people she touched. Ms Munthali will be remembered as a serial entrepreneur behind Brandpower Business Solutions, Eagle Events Management, Absolute Gap Consultancy, Katuna’s Corner Bakery and Butchery, and Mama Muriels Restaurant. She is also the founder of ‘I am Equal International Women’s Forum’, an organisation that supports women from different spheres.

Ms Munthali also founded the Collins Mbesuma Foundation and Soccer Academy in 2019. She worked tirelessly to see it up until it was officially launched in June last year in Luanshya on the Copperbelt. The foundation identified the less privileged and orphaned children in Luashya whom she would help by providing them clothing and other needs. Before she became a serial entrepreneur, Ms Munthali trained as a secretary and worked for many reputable organisations. She quit to pursue her heart’s desire. Her niece, Gift Namovwe, whom she inspired to join the branding industry, said in an interview recently that Ms Munthali, the last born in a family of six, was born in Ndola on January 1, 1969. Ms Munthali did her primary school at Perseverance Primary School and her secondary education at Kansenshi High School in Ndola. After her secondary education, she proceeded to study a secretarial course at Nkumbi International College where she obtained a certificate in Secretarial and Office Management. She later went to Zambia Institute of Management (ZAMIM) where she did a diploma in Marketing. Ms Munthali worked as a secretary for Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ), the European Union, Macmed, and Foundation for Democratic Process, and once served as secretary of the chief executive officer for Anglo American Plc. During her career as a secretary, Ms Munthali founded the Professional Secretaries Association of Zambia (PSAZ), an association that has presence throughout the country. She was also board chairperson for the Mother of Millions, an organisation that looks after the welfare of circumstantial children in correctional facilities across the country. Ms Namovwe said she never called the late Ms Munthali as her aunt but called her mother because she is the one who brought her up and mentored her. “She encouraged me to work hard and helped me to believe in myself. She always supported me. She has left a big gap in the family,’’ she said. Ms Namovwe, who has since opened her own branding company, describes the deceased as a self-motivated individual and a goal getter who had a fighting spirit. Exactly a week before her demise, Ms Munthali hosted Big 4 luncheon under the umbrella of “I am Equal International Forum’ at Mulungushi International Conference Centre. Vice-President WK Mutale Nalumango on Saturday wrote on her official Facebook page: “I have learnt of your demise with great shock. We will miss your spirit of force in championing the gender agenda. Rest in power my dear Charity Chola Munthali,” the message reads. ABSA chief executive Mizinga Melu has described Ms Munthali as a selfless woman who was not segregative. Neurosurgeon consultant Kachinga Sichizya, who was among the recipients of the awards during the “I am Equal International Women’s Forum’ Big 4 luncheon, described Ms Munthali as a conscientious woman going by the roles she played before death robbed her. Dr Sichizya said the luncheon at Mulungushi International Conference Centre was more like an occasion she used to say bye to everyone that was present. “It is very difficult for us to understand what has happened. Death is for all. Charity was a very strong woman and she had shown that she had love for people,’’ he said. He said Ms Munthali’s last speech was deep and meaningful as she considered human beings special.

Dr Sichizya recalled how Ms Munthali blasted women who rejoice over other women’s failures. “The way she interacted with everybody, it was like she was saying bye. She left a very good image of what a gift she had been to the world. I pray that the family will find comfort in the Lord,” Dr Sichizya said. Trade Kings corporate affairs manager Bridget Nundwe has known Ms Munthali for over 25 years. “I first met her when she was secretary in my father’s office. My father, then, was working for Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia as managing director,” Ms Nundwe said.Being the first born in the family, Ms Nundwe developed a connection with Ms Munthali, whom she considered an elder sister. “Charity’s disposition of heart was that of thinking and doing good for every single person. She was prepared to give that which she didn’t have herself,” Ms Nundwe said. She remembers how Ms Munthali counselled her on the need to balance work and rest. “I will miss Charity for her selflessness. She also had a wit for other people. She was brave and tenacious. When God formed her, he wanted her to love with courage, of which she did,” Ms Nundwe said. She said Ms Munthali always encouraged her to keep pushing even during challenging moments. During the Big 4 luncheon, Mrs Nalumango was honoured for her bravery that saw her get her current position in the Government, and ABSA chief executive officer Mizinga Melu was honoured for her exemplary performance in a male-dominated environment. Others honoured were former World Boxing Council champion Catherine Phiri for braving the odds and going back to school, while veteran journalist and broadcaster Maureen Nkandu was recognised for her service to the nation. Dr Sichizya was also honoured for his dedication and passion in administering healing in the health sector. The event was graced by Minster of Labour Brenda Tambatamba, who represented Ms Nalumango. She was thrilled to see how the forum inspires and empowers other women. During the luncheon, Cheswa Vwalika advised women to spare some time for themselves as they toil. Other speakers were Non-governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council executive director Engwase Mwale, and Simply Best Merchandise (SBM) proprietor, Sylvia Mwansa. In one of her thought-provoking write-ups, Ms Mwansa, whose SBM entity also offers coaching services says Ms Munthali cared for others and forgot to care for herself. “Knowing very well that she had a condition, diabetes… .I want you to take a leaf and learn that we have to take care of ourselves. Especially if you are above 45, work hard, but have a little balance of your wheel of life where you create time for each area of your life,” Ms Mwansa said. Going by the sentiments of those who interacted with the deceased, it is clear she was a darling of everyone.

The deceased is survived by two daughters, Nelly and Mary. Ms Munthali, who had high blood pressure and diabetes, collapsed at home and died on Saturday November 13 on her way to the hospital.