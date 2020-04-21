‘Remember flood victims’

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

AS ZAMBIA’S main focus continues being the fight against COVID-19, Vice-President Inonge Wina yesterday drew the nation’s attention to the calamity of floods affecting thousands of people, especially in rural areas of the country.

Mrs Wina said there is need for people to understand the situation that those in rural areas, especially those who live along river banks, are going through.

“Zambians do not realise that we have another calamity on our hands and we are all focusing on COVID-19. The flood situation we saw in your (Mr Sichone’s) province is a source of CLICK TO READ MORE