Remain loyal, Chimese advises defence personnel

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA Air Force commander Eric Chimese has urged defence force personnel to remain professional, efficient and loyal to Government as they execute their duties in national security.

And Lieutenant General Chimese has commended the men and women in uniform for being exemplary while executing duty in peace-keeping operations.

He said this when he officiated at the Zambia Army junior officers’ annual ball last evening.

Lt-Gen Chimese said officers have a responsibility to protect the Constitution and avoid political inclination.

“Accountability, efficiency and professionalism contribute to upholding public confidence. As military men, you cannot afford to participate in active politics because your loyalty is only to the government of the day,” he said.

Lt-Gen Chimese advised the defence forces to use the festive season to reflect on the…