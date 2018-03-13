Remain in camps, Muchinga agriculture officers told

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Mpika

MUCHINGA provincial agriculture coordinator Victor Mulopa has urged agriculture extension officers in the region to live in agriculture camps for farmers to easily access their services.

Dr Mulopa said in an interview yesterday that most of the agriculture extension officers prefer living in town, instead of being in agriculture camps with the farmers.

He said farmers can only access extension services from the officers if they are in camps.

"We have noticed that some of our officers prefer to live in town rather than in the agriculture camps with the….