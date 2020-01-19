Religious ministry asked to monitor pastors

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

SOME residents of Chipata Overspill in Lusaka have urged government through the ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs to monitor activities of all church pastors instead of focusing on foreign clergy to weed out fake prophets.

Recently, Bethel Church in Chipata Overspill Township was vandalised following rumours that a church elder was keeping ilomba ( creature said to be used in witchcraft) in one of the church buildings. The community rose up in anger and vandalised the church building CLICK TO READ MORE