Relief dawns on UNZA ‘squatters’

VICTOR KALALANDA, Lusaka

AMON Bwalya, 26, stays with seven other students in a relatively tiny room that was originally meant for only two students.

The two bed spaces in his room now hold four students each, with two custom-made wardrobes forming a demarcation, leaving nearly no space for one to move around.

To put it bluntly, the hostel is crammed like a cell of several inmates. Its aesthetic appeal, if at all it once had any, is all gone.