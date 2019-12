DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

UNITED Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has dispatched 300 metric tonnes (mt) of beans to six drought affected districts in Zambia with another 169mt to be distributed later in the week.

The six districts are Lumezi, Kazungula, Chikankata, Sinazongwe, Shangombo and Gwembe.

WFP intends to dispatch 469 metric tonnes of beans