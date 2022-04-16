MATHEWS KABAMBA,Kitwe

A RELEGATION showdown awaits Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka today with four teams that are in danger of the chop playing against each other. Bottom-placed Lusaka Dynamos and 15th-rooted ‘Oil-men’ Indeni could just be the biggest match of the weekend. But before that, fans will be treated to a fierce battle between Nkwazi and Chambishi in a six-pointer match with both teams yet to guarantee their stay in the top league for the coming season. Dynamos coach Mathews Phiri was left livid following his side’s 2-1 loss against Chambishi that confined them to the base of the log last week. Looking at today’s game against Indeni, who have made managerial changes by sidelining coach Dabid Chilufya, Phiri says his team will fight for survival on the pitch. “We don’t buy referees, we play games clean [so] we will beat them [indeni],” Phiri said CLICK TO READ MORE