LUCY LUMBE, Livingstone

AN ATTEMPT by a 30-year-old woman to be reconciled with her husband before the Livingstone Local Court failed to yield when her husband declined to take her back.

A visibly emotional Caroline Sialwiindi broke down in court after her husband, Changa Changa told the court that he wants the court to dissolve their marriage. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/