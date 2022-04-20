‘Relaxed covid rules boosted flow of Easter tourists’

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Livingstone

GOVERNMENT'S decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions resulted in increased number of foreign tourists who visited Zambia during the just-ended Easter holiday. This is according to National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC) conservation officer for anthropology, John Zulu. Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Health announced the new eased health rules with unrestricted opening up of all businesses and no restriction to people's movements, travel and public gatherings or events. During the four days Easter holiday, 404 foreign tourists visited the Victoria Falls heritage site as compared to only 120 last year due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Out of the 404 foreign tourists, 28 were children. "The Victoria Falls recorded a 3.3 percent increase in non-Zambian tourists. The increase is attributed to removal of COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions which were recently implemented by the Government. "The removal of travel restrictions improved hotel occupancy and the wider tourism demand in Livingstone," Mr Zulu said. On domestic tourism, Mr Zulu said the number of people viewing the Victoria Falls reduced this year when 6,568 visitors walked