Related couple told to divorce

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

THE Buchi local court has admonished a 21-year-old woman of Kwacha in Kitwe for sleeping with her step-brother who has since impregnated her.

And the court has advised both the woman and her step-brother to immediately stop their sexual relationship because it is an abomination.

This is in a case in which Rear Dube sued his step-mother, Regina Gumedi, asking the court to review the relationship between her and her step children following reports that she was allegedly organising a wedding between her daughter and her step-son.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/