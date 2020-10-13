‘Rejected’ Vaselin happy to oil Ya Moto

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

DESPITE missing out on an opportunity to drill the Zambia national team, Serbian Vaselin Jelušica says he is content with the coaching job at Eden University National Division One side City of Lusaka and has pledged to give his best.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) appointed Jelušica as Chipolopolo coach in February this year, but Government objected to the appointment and told the association to readvertise the post.

FAZ obliged and settled for another Serbian, Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević, who is the current national team coach.

But speaking during his unveiling ceremony in Lusaka yesterday, Jelušica said he is happy to coach City because the club is ambitious.

He said he will put in his best to ensure City realise their ambition of